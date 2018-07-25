News

Delta and WestJet to Create New Transborder Joint Venture

Delta Air Lines and WestJet have signed a definitive agreement to create a comprehensive transborder joint venture arrangement that will offer customers an extensive route network within the USA and Canada.

“Delta’s future is global and, together with WestJet, we can augment the two airlines’ capabilities and bring together our strengths in this important trans-border market,” said Ed Bastian, Chief Executive, Delta Air Lines. “Combined, we will be able to offer more destinations to customers with an integrated network, superior airline products, improved airport connections and significantly enhanced frequent flyer benefits. The JV will provide an unmatched passenger experience for customers travelling between the USA and Canada.”

“WestJet continues its drive toward becoming a global airline, and the signing of this agreement marks a major milestone in that journey,” said Ed Sims, President and Chief Executive, WestJet. “Working together with Delta, the premier US carrier, we are looking forward to providing enhanced offerings and more choice for guests. The joint venture will allow us to maximise our existing partnership with Delta to benefit customers by bringing greater competition to the trans-border market.”

The agreement deepens the existing codeshare partnership between the carriers and follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding in December 2017 announcing the intention to form a joint venture. The joint venture will provide substantial reach into Canada and the USA with transborder service to more than 30 cities covering over 95% of US-Canada demand, providing customers of both airlines with more travel choices than ever before. The new JV will also enable Delta and WestJet to compete more effectively against other carriers.

On receipt of regulatory approvals in Canada and the USA, Delta and WestJet will work together to implement all aspects of the enhanced co-operation, including expanded codesharing, more closely aligned frequent flyer programme and reciprocal elite benefits, joint growth across their US/Canada transborder network, and co-location at key hubs with more seamless passenger and baggage transit. The agreement will also include the ability to co-operate on cargo accompanying passenger flights, as well as corporate contracts.

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

