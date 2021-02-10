Delta Extends Middle Seat Block

Delta has that it will continue blocking middle seats through the end of April.

We want our customers to have complete confidence when traveling with Delta, and they continue to tell us that more space provides more peace of mind,” said Bill Lentsch, Chief Customer Experience Officer. “We’ll continue to reassess seat blocking in relation to case transmission and vaccination rates, while bringing back products and services in ways that instill trust in the health and safety of everyone on board – that will always be Delta’s priority.”

Most other US carriers have either ended or are phasing out the blocking of middle seats, although Alaska Airlines said last month that it was extending the block until May 31.