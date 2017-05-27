Delta Launches New Daily Dublin-Boston Service

Delta Air Lines’ launches new daily service to Boston from Dublin, with a Boeing 757 aircraft.

The new service, which will operate from May until October, will complement Delta’s existing year-round services between Dublin and New York-JFK and its summer route from Dublin to Atlanta.

“We are delighted to see Delta’s route network going from strength to strength with a third transatlantic service from Dublin Airport,” said Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison.“I have no doubt that this route will be a very popular destination due to the strong cultural and historical links that exist between Ireland and Boston,” he added

The new daily flight will offer further choice and flexibility for leisure and business passengers on both sides of the Atlantic, according to Harrison.

“Delta has been flying to Ireland for more than 20 years and it is now Delta’s fifth largest European market,” said Alex Antilla, Delta’s director Transatlantic Network. “Boston has long-established ties with Ireland so we are proud to make the city more accessible through this new flight.”

Passengers travelling on Delta’s new service to Boston will use US pre-clearance facilities at Dublin, meaning passengers save time on arrival in the US by completing all the necessary immigration and customs checks prior to departure. The only queue a pre-cleared passenger encounters on arrival in the US is the taxi queue to their final destination.

A record 2.7 million transatlantic passengers travelled to and from Dublin Airport last year and this figure is set to increase this year.

This summer, Dublin Airport will have 414 flights per week flying to/from 20 destinations in North America, which equates to an average of 60 flights per day.

More than 8.3 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport in the first four months of this year, which is a 7% increase over the same period last year. Dublin Airport has already welcomed almost 528,000 additional passengers so far this year.

Dublin Airport has direct flights to 185 destinations in 41 countries operated by a total of 47 airlines.

Delta’s new Boston service will operate as follows:

DL155 departs Dublin at 10.15am, arrives in Boston at 12.40pm

DL154 departs Boston at 9.10pm, arrives in Dublin at 08.30am (next day)

Featured Picture : Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison with Rye Carroll travelling on Delta’s inaugural flight to Boston and Alex Antilla,