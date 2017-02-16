News

Delta Air Lines Launches New Fly Delta App

Delta Air Lines Launches New Fly Delta App

Delta has released the latest version of its Fly Delta app, giving customers access to innovative airport wayfinding maps and the ability to keep up with boarding pass and flight details, even when a reliable wi-fi or cellular connection is not available.

The wayfinding tool features interactive maps for 20 major airports – including the airline’s hubs and London Heathrow – and guides customers with turn-by-turn walking directions to their next gate, a restaurant or baggage claim.

 

Delta is the only airline to give customers the ability to access airport maps on iPhone via their boarding pass by touching the departure city code, arrival city code or gate numbers, and through My Trips, Flight Status and the ‘More’ section.

 

Airport maps included are: ATL, BOS, CVG, DCA, DTW, JFK, LAX, LGA, LHR, MCO, MSP, NRT, SEA, SFO and SLC. This spring the app also will include maps for AMS, CDG, GRU, MEX and PVG.

 

“Delta’s airport maps are another customer experience differentiator,” said Rhonda Crawford, Vice President, Global Distribution and Digital Strategy, Delta Air Lines. “We went beyond the industry standard to fully integrate maps into the boarding pass and other parts of our app experience.

 

“We are trying to anticipate when customers may want or need to use a map and provide an easy and intuitive way to do that – whether to find a Sky Club, a gate or a cup of coffee.”

 

Delta worked with travel-focused tech start-up LocusLabs to develop the wayfinding map functionality that provides turn-by-turn navigation after automatically recognising where a customer is when they input their search term.

Customers can search using generic terms such as ‘coffee’ or brand names such as ‘Starbucks’ and choose from a list of options to retrieve directions.

 

“As a first among travel apps to ingrain location services this deeply, Delta has put the passenger’s needs first, while laying the groundwork to streamline the customer experience, improve operations, and ultimately provide a superior end-to-end travel service,” said Campbell Kennedy, Chief Executive and Co-founder, LocusLabs.

 

The latest Fly Delta app for iPhone also includes 3D Touch quick actions on the home screen app icon so customers can tap the icon to reveal shortcuts to book a flight, check in, or view flight status.

 

Offline mode is another new feature of Fly Delta 4.2 for iPhone, which increases the reliability of the app by making customer travel itinerary information – including boarding passes – available even when their device is not connected to the Internet.

 

Fly Delta for Android will be released in spring 2017.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

CLIA Website

CLIA Launches New Selling Tool for Travel Agents

Neil SteedmanFebruary 16, 2017
Read More
Travel Partners Group Waterford 1

Travel Partners Group Entertains in Waterford

Neil SteedmanFebruary 16, 2017
Read More
Affordable Car HIre Logo

Auto Europe to Act as Mediator in Avis v Affordable $2.2m Lawsuit

Neil SteedmanFebruary 16, 2017
Read More
Las Vegas Foodie Helicopter Tour

Savory Bites & Neon Lights Tour Launched in Las Vegas

Neil SteedmanFebruary 16, 2017
Read More
Shannon Airport Featured Image

Shannon Group Announces Appointments to Executive Management

Michael FloodFebruary 16, 2017
Read More
Water_Salute_787-8_01

Air France Welcomes B787 Dreamliner to the Fleet

Michael FloodFebruary 14, 2017
Read More
Wow Air Featured Image

Wow Air Introduces New Wow Biz Option

Neil SteedmanFebruary 14, 2017
Read More
Air Canada New Livery

Air Canada Unveils New Livery Inspired by Canada

Neil SteedmanFebruary 14, 2017
Read More
Travel Trade Deals

Great Value Travel Trade Deals – 14th February 2017

Sarah SlatteryFebruary 14, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland