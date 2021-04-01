News

Delta to Stop Blocking Middle Seats

Delta to Stop Blocking Middle Seats

Delta is the only US carrier to still block the sale of middle seats, but it announced yesterday that it would stop the Covid-era policy from May 1 as more and more passengers take to the skies.

The airline has been blocking middle seats and limiting capacity on its smaller aircraft since April 2020. Although other airlines adopted similar policies, they have all gone back to selling the full complement of seats: in January, Southwest Airlines reported that the decision to open up all seats in December 2020 led to an $80 million bump in revenue.

In the announcement, CEO Ed Bastian said that 65 per cent of all Delta passengers who flew the airline in 2019 expected to have at least one dose of the vaccine by May 1, and that it “giving us the assurance to offer customers the ability to choose any seat on our aircraft, while also introducing new services, products and rewards to support the journey.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Video: ITIC Talks to Paul Kelly of Fáilte Ireland About Current Crisis and Tourism’s Future

Fionn DavenportApril 1, 2021
Read More

Northern Ireland Tourism Facing ‘Race for Survival’ Without Immediate Intervention

Fionn DavenportApril 1, 2021
Read More

ITTN Photographer the Year 2021 – March Winners

Fionn DavenportApril 1, 2021
Read More

Adams & Butler’s Siobhan Byrne Learat Named Condé Nast Travel Specialist 2021

Fionn DavenportApril 1, 2021
Read More

Google’s Self-Driving Bike

Fionn DavenportApril 1, 2021
Read More

Blue Insurance Announces Enhancements to Policies for Travel Trade

Fionn DavenportApril 1, 2021
Read More

Malta to Welcome Vaccinated Travellers From June 1

Fionn DavenportApril 1, 2021
Read More

Willie Walsh Takes Over at IATA

Fionn DavenportApril 1, 2021
Read More

UNWTO Shows Faltering Tourism Recovery

Fionn DavenportApril 1, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn