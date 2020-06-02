News

Dermot is ITTN’s May Social Media Winner

We don’t know if Dermot Merrigan had great prophetic vision when he decided to leave Irish Ferries late last year, but it has proved to be a great time for him to relax at home in the sun – and perhaps ponder on a new role in travel? Each month during ‘lockdown’, ITTN is selecting its favourite social media post and Dermot is our winner for May.

Other posts that caught our eye were those from Andrea Betts, Managing Director of Ohmydubai & beyond in Liverpool…

 

… from DB the Irish Cruiser…

… and from Travel Counsellor Michelle Wilson in Cambridge…

News

NEIL STEEDMAN

