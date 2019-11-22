Dermot Merrigan to Leave Irish Ferries

Dermot Merrigan is set to leave Irish Ferries at the end of November 2019. Dermot, who has worked for Irish Ferries for nearly 30 years, most recently as Head of Passenger Sales since 2012, is leaving to further his career within the travel industry.

Speaking about the announcement, Dermot said “I have spent many wonderful years with Irish Ferries and have witnessed the company go from strength to strength. To achieve that, I am very proud to have played my part in leaving behind what I believe to be the best sales team in the industry, a multi award winning company and a very highly respected brand. I wish all my close friends and colleagues at Irish Ferries continued success in the years ahead.”

Regarding the future, Dermot added “I’ve achieved a lot at Irish Ferries, but I feel the time is now right for me to pursue a fresh challenge within the industry. People buy from people, based on trust and I believe that the sense of community within today’s travel trade has never been stronger. For this reason, I am very excited to seek out new opportunities within this wonderful village we call our industry and apply myself to pastures new in the near future.”

Dermot’s current focus however, is his busy weekend ahead and he looks forward to meeting everyone; both at tonight’s ITTN Awards and at Saturday’s Worldchoice Conference.