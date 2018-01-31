News

Diethelm Travel to Offer Self-Drive Tuk Tuk Tours in Thailand

Ever wanted to drive a tuk tuk in Thailand? Now you can due to this interesting tourism initiative. Diethelm Travel Group, an award-winning inbound tour operator servicing Asia, has unveiled brand new tours offering a classic Thai experience but with a unique twist – instead of being driven around, guests do the driving behind the wheel of their very own tuk tuk while discovering the rural outskirts of Chiang Mai, Thailand, in one-day, five-day and 11-day tour programmes.

Bruce Hoxton operates The Tuk Tuk Club.

The first of its kind, the Northern Thailand Self-Drive Tuk Tuk Adventure experience takes travellers on an adventure of a lifetime driving the iconic three-wheeled rickshaws through the heart of northern Thailand’s jungle-covered hills and glistening rice fields, complete with stops in rural villages and an ethical elephant home, a traditional Thai lunch and even bamboo river rafting.

Visit an Elephant camp.

Each tuk tuk holds up to three guests who can take turns driving, or simply enjoy the ride from the back seat. All drivers must be 18 years old or older and hold a valid manual driving licence from their home country. Once everyone has mastered the art of driving through a safety briefing and tuk tuk driving lesson, the journey begins in earnest with a convoy of tuk tuks following the lead guide along rustic roads, through farming villages and past traditional temples.

The trade try out the Tuk Tuk product.

Travellers can also choose extended group programmes for five or 11 days. In addition to visiting the elephants and driving around the outskirts of Chiang Mai, the five-day Northern Thailand Self-Drive Tuk Tuk Adventure also takes travellers up to the top of Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest peak, with overnights in homestays and a day spent trekking. The 11-day Northern Thailand Self-Drive Tuk Tuk Adventure itinerary builds on the five-day option, giving travellers even more opportunities to drive through the mountainous north.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

