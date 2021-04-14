News

Digital ‘Vaccine Passport’ to be In Use by Mid-July

Digital ‘Vaccine Passport’ to be In Use by Mid-July

EU ambassadors are convening in Brussels today to sign off on Digital Green Certificates – the so-called ‘vaccine passports’ – which will allow for fully vaccinated people to travel freely throughout the EU by mid-summer. The European Parliament will debate the certificates over the coming weeks but it is expected that they will signed into law by early June, after which a six-week grace period will see them come into effect by mid-July.

Once introduced, it means that EU countries will all be legally obliged to accept digital vaccine passports as proof of vaccine and exempt their holder from any quarantine requirements.

In the Civil Liberties Committee yesterday, April 13, Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders underscored the proposal’s aim to facilitate free movement and non-discrimination of EU citizens during the pandemic. It provides for the creation of free digital or paper certificates on COVID-19 vaccination, testing and recovery, and would be limited to the pandemic, he added.

Reynders also reassured MEPs that the the technical infrastructure for the digital certificates would be done by the end of June.

Although this raises issues concerning Ireland’s mandatory hotel quarantine, it is likely that should the system still be in place by mid-summer then vaccinated arrivals will be exempt from having to quarantine. Speaking to Claire Byrne on RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne programme yesterday, Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris said he was of the “firm view” that vaccinated people shouldn’t have to quarantine and that it was hard to “logically explain” how vaccinated people posed a greater risk “than you or I.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Ireland to Receive 550,000 Extra Doses of Pfizer Vaccine

Fionn DavenportApril 14, 2021
Read More

ITAA call on Government to Process Passport Applications and Renewals amid COVID-19 Crisis

Fionn DavenportApril 14, 2021
Read More

Glenapp Castle Gives First Look at New Penthouse Apartment

Fionn DavenportApril 14, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Loses Another Battle With EU

Fionn DavenportApril 14, 2021
Read More

Booking System for Hotel Quarantine ‘Paused’ — Website Shows ‘No Rooms Available’

Fionn DavenportApril 14, 2021
Read More

CroisiEurope launches 2022 Programme with 180 Itineraries

Michael FloodApril 14, 2021
Read More

US Senate Demands End to Sailing Ban by July 4

Fionn DavenportApril 14, 2021
Read More

JetBlue & Qatar Airways to Expand Codeshare Agreement

Fionn DavenportApril 14, 2021
Read More

‘I just want to be home’: Passengers Scramble for Last Pre-Quarantine Flight from Paris

Fionn DavenportApril 14, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn