Discover Athens and the Greek islands with an amazing offer !
You can offer your clients 50% off
all AEGEAN direct and domestic connecting flights through Athens from London Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin
Sales period : 24th July – 30th July
Travel period : 1st September – 31st October 2020
Discount:
50% off published fares
Offer is available on all AEGEAN operated direct and domestic connecting international flights.
Please note the offer is filed as private fares in your GDS.
Amadeus : FXP/R,U
Galileo : FQ:P
Worldspan : 4P*FSR.FSR
Sabre : WPPV
Direct flights to ATHENS operate from
London Heathrow with daily flights
Dublin with twice weekly flights on Wednesdays & Saturdays
Edinburgh on 3rd August with twice weekly flights on Mondays & Thursdays
Manchester on 9th August with twice weekly flights on Wednesdays & Sundays
*IMPORTANT INFORMATION*
It is now a legal requirement for all passengers arriving in Greece
between 1st July- 31st August,
regardless of nationality, to complete a PLF (Passenger Locator Form)
via http://travel.gov.gr registering their contact details while staying in Greece.
Upon arrival, each passenger must show a unique QR (Quick Response) code
which is generated when submitting the PLF form.
Passengers that are not in possession of the QR code will be denied boarding.
Further information is available on our website http://en.aegeanair.com/passenger-locator-form/
