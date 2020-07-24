News

Discover Athens and the Greek islands with an amazing offer !

You can offer your clients 50% off
all AEGEAN direct and domestic connecting flights through Athens from London Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin

Sales period : 24th July – 30th July
Travel period : 1st September – 31st October 2020

Discount:
50% off published fares

Offer is available on all AEGEAN operated direct and domestic connecting international flights.

Please note the offer is filed as private fares in your GDS.

Amadeus : FXP/R,U

Galileo : FQ:P

Worldspan : 4P*FSR.FSR

Sabre : WPPV

Direct flights to ATHENS operate from

London Heathrow with daily flights

Dublin with twice weekly flights on Wednesdays & Saturdays

Edinburgh on 3rd August with twice weekly flights on Mondays & Thursdays

Manchester on 9th August with twice weekly flights on Wednesdays & Sundays

*IMPORTANT INFORMATION*

It is now a legal requirement for all passengers arriving in Greece
between 1st July- 31st August,

regardless of nationality, to complete a PLF (Passenger Locator Form)

via http://travel.gov.gr registering their contact details while staying in Greece.

Upon arrival, each passenger must show a unique QR (Quick Response) code

which is generated when submitting the PLF form.

Passengers that are not in possession of the QR code will be denied boarding.

Further information is available on our website http://en.aegeanair.com/passenger-locator-form/

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

