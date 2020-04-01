Discover Malta Course

This course will give you the tools to sell the year-round Maltese Islands with confidence. Discover the islands’ vibrant history and culture, tantalising gastronomy offering, and the ‘need to know’ information to facilitate your bookings.

Course highlight: Browse the dynamic events calendar, which highlights the top annual events throughout the islands.

If your customers are yet to discover the English-speaking Maltese Islands, it’s time to book a trip to visit the small archipelago situated in the heart of the sparkling Mediterranean Sea. Just a short 3h40m flight from Dublin, the Maltese Islands are perfect for a beach holiday or a city break.

The colours of Malta, Gozo and Comino are breath-taking; honey-coloured architecture complements the deepest of Mediterranean blues. Stroll through the narrow meandering streets of the towns and villages while basking in over 300 days of sunshine a year.

Explore 7,000 years of history, yet live passionately in the present. The Islands’ scenery and architecture provide a spectacular backdrop to explore megaliths and medieval dungeons; the Maltese Islands are positively mythic. Malta has rightly been described as an open-air museum, offering over 320 historical monuments and three UNESCO World Heritage Sites; the Megalithic Temples, the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum, and the City of Valletta.

The nearby islands of Gozo and Comino are easily reached by a short ferry ride from Malta and offer more sandy beaches, crystal clear waters, and an abundance of adventure activities.

This course comprises seven lessons. See: www.malta-training.com