Discover New Frontiers with Silversea

Discover new frontiers this year on a journey through Alaska. Silversea small ships bring you closer to the Alaska of your imagination: tranquil fjords, magnificent glaciers, jagged peaks, evergreen forests, endemic wildlife and gold-rush-era towns bursting with character.

From Hubbard Glacier to Seymour Narrows, you’ll experience it all like an insider, while Silversea’s warm onboard hospitality, gourmet cuisine, and lavish amenities equally amazes.

Enjoy these offers on select sailings:

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

