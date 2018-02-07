Discover Qatar and Qatar Tourism Authority Enhance City and Desert Tours

Discover Qatar, the destination management subsidiary arm of Qatar Airways, has announced a new selection of pre-bookable city and desert tours for passengers transiting through Qatar.

The Discover Qatar Transit Tours allow all passengers with a transit time at Hamad International Airport of five to 12 hours to choose from a range of activities to help them experience Qatar during their stopover. This includes visiting key landmarks including The Pearl-Qatar for the finest quality shops and restaurants; Katara Cultural Village, a centre dedicated to celebrating arts and heritage; Souq Waqif, for traditional jewellery, spices and handicrafts; and the Museum of Islamic Art, for its stunning collection of art, architecture and beautiful seaside park.

In addition, passengers can book a unique desert experience and visit Sealine Beach and the sand dunes of Mesaieed, either in the exclusive off-road monster bus or a luxury 4×4 vehicle.

Alongside city and desert tours, transit passengers can also book the ‘Stop & Shop’ tour, which offers a chauffeur-driven car to the Mall of Qatar, home to luxury fashion brands and world-class restaurants.

Akbar Al Baker, Chief Executive, Qatar Airways Group, said: “As the national carrier of the State of Qatar, we are very proud to be playing our part in the growth of Qatar’s tourism industry, in partnership with Qatar Tourism Authority. With our new and enhanced pre-bookable Discover Qatar Transit Tours, Qatar now offers one of the finest transit packages globally to suit every traveller’s taste.

“The city and desert tours will allow our passengers to enjoy every step of their journey with us, and we hope to see more of our passengers booking and taking part in these tours, to experience Qatar’s renowned hospitality, culture and heritage, and the vibrant city of Doha, before connecting to one of more than 150 destinations that we serve on our expanding global network.”

Qatar Airways passengers who wish to take the advantage of the Discover Qatar Transit Tours can pre-book on Discover Qatar’s website, http://discoverqatar.qatarairways.com/transit-tours, or visit the Discover Qatar Transit Tours desk at Hamad International Airport with their valid passports and boarding passes for their onward travel.

Hassan Al Ibrahim, Acting Chairman, Qatar Tourism Authority, said: “Our partnership with Qatar Airways to introduce these transit tours, as well as the 96-hour free transit visa that was brought into effect last year, all come as part of our efforts to diversify and grow Qatar’s visitor source markets. New developments such as these are guided by the next chapter of the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy 2017-2023, which is focused on enhancing the end-to-end experience for travellers who are either en route to another country or have chosen Qatar as their destination.

“Visitors who are able to venture out of the airport and enjoy short excursions during their stopover are more likely to make longer visits in the future. Through facilitating transit passengers’ ability to explore and experience our country’s unique and authentic tourism offerings, we are able to spread our message of welcoming the world.”