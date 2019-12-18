Discover the Many Sides of Italy with Topflight

As Ireland’s award-winning tour operator, Topflight’s Italian brochure for 2020 showcases the variety that Italy, and indeed their Italian programme, has to offer. From soft, sandy beaches to mountain-lined lakes, cosmopolitan cities, to rolling countryside hills, with over 40 years of experience, Topflight is there to help you discover it all.

Highlights of Topflight’s 2020 Italian brochure include:

Beauty and Diversity of Tuscany

Tuscan holidays have continued to increase in popularity and Topflight’s 2020 brochure showcases this fabulously diverse region that boasts charming cities and towns, the stunning coast and, indeed, the incredibly beautiful Tuscan countryside.

The brochure features a wealth of new properties, including family-friendly options and some luxury showstoppers too. A jewel within the Tuscany programme is ‘The Andrea Bocelli Summer Experience’ that gives guests the opportunity to get a real authentic taste of Tuscany, Bocelli’s home, through its sites and sounds and, most notably, a mesmirising open air performance by Bocelli himself.

Even Better Tailormade Service

Topflight’s tailormade specialists can help you design a bespoke itinerary to suit your specific tastes and timeframe. Choose from a range of Italian destinations, carefully selected accommodation, and tried and tested excursions to create a holiday where every detail is considered. Topflight’s overseas concierge will also be on hand during your holiday to ensure that you have all the information and assistance that you could need.

Growing Cruise Programme

If a cruise & stay holiday in Italy is on the agenda, Topflight offers a broad selection, alongside their cruise partners. They collaborate with the best cruise companies to deliver a unique and memorable holiday experience. The flexibility in the cruise programme allows you to fully explore your first or last ports of call, as well as having a great range of itineraries available from which to choose.

Ski Holidays

When it comes to ski holidays, Topflight’s ski credentials are outstanding. As winner of the ITTN Best Ski Tour Operator Award for the past 25 years, this is a mark of credibility, longevity and recognition that the company offers the customer a ski product that they love.

For winter 2019/2020 Topflight is offering ski holidays in Andorra, Italy, France and Austria with a range of accommodation options to suit all. So whether it’s self-catering, 5-star luxury, a catered chalet, or anything in between, Topflight has you covered.

Resort Management Service

Topflight is extremely proud of its expert resort managers who are always on hand, with a wealth of experience and local knowledge, ensuring that everything runs smoothly and that every client enjoys the authentic Italian or ski holiday experience that Topflight is so proud to offer.

Many of Topflight’s resort managers come back to work with the company season after season. Why? Because they love what they do! And with all that passion and experience comes an in-depth knowledge of the area that is invaluable, particularly for first-time visitors.

Topflight holidays can be booked online at topflight.ie/topflight.co.uk, or by calling 01 240 1700/ 028 9752 1168 or your local travel agent.