Discover the Transformation of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

The magnificent setting of the Irish Georgian Society, City Assembly House in South William Street, Dublin, was the setting for a reception to announce the plans for the opening of Hillsborough Castle to the public in April this year.

Discover a transformed Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, Co Down, as it opens its doors to visitors daily for the first time in April 2019. The late-18th century Irish Big House is only a 1 hour 45 minute drive from Dublin, just off the A1. After five years, and a £20 million investment, Historic Royal Palaces has transformed this elegant Georgian house, unlocking the intriguing tapestry of stories hidden within.

Explore the Castle’s rich heritage by stepping into the exquisite State Rooms that have been beautifully re-presented. New decorative schemes and artworks reflect the numerous tales that this famous residence has to tell. The plush interiors will be brought to life on guided tours led by the Castle’s team of expert explainers.