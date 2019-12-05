Discover the World and LocalMarketing Sign Irish Partnership

Discover the World, the global travel sales and marketing specialist that currently represents Europcar, Royal Brunei Airlines, Deutsche Hospitality, Caesars Entertainment and GOL in Ireland, has signed a strategic partnership with Dundalk-based LocalMarketing.ie, headed by Clem Walshe, Managing Director.

The LocalMarketing team will provide dedicated sales support to travel agents throughout Ireland on behalf of specific clients of Discover’s UK and Ireland office.

Gordon Stalker, Senior Director – Company Operations, Discover the World, said: “This new partnership represents great news for our customers and further strengthens Discover’s capability across the region. We have always been fortunate that the Irish travel industry has given such strong support to our portfolio of clients and I am excited by the new opportunities that I know this new partnership will deliver both to them and to our clients.”

Clem Walshe added: “LocalMarketing.ie is delighted to be working with the Discover the World team and very much looking forward to developing their brand portfolio in the Irish market. Together we will offer a unique range of commercial opportunities that can deliver real and immediate benefits to our Irish travel partners.”