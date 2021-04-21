Disney Confirms UK Cruises

Disney Cruise Line has confirmed that its UK summer staycation cruises aboard Disney Magic will go on sale to the general public from April 30, but the company has yet to make a decision on whether passengers will need to be vaccinated in order to sail.

The new 2-, 3- and limited 4-night cruises from the UK will depart from Liverpool between July 15-30, from Southampton from August 4-30, from Newcastle from September 3-11 and from Tilbury from September 14-October 1.

The company said: “Given that the situation with vaccines continues to evolve quickly, we have not made a decision regarding whether a Covid-19 vaccine will be required.

“The sailings will include multiple layers of health and safety measures, including Covid-19 testing, health screenings, face coverings, reduced guest capacity, physical distancing and enhanced cleaning, among others. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

The booking portal for Castaway Club members will open earlier: Platinum and Gold members from April 28 and Silver members from April 29.