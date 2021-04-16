Disney Guest Blows Hot And Loses a Cool $15k

A man who paid $15,000 for a family holiday to Disney World was arrested and removed…because he refused to let staff check his temperature.

47-year-old Kelly Sills, from Louisiana, was confronted by Orange County police outside of the Boathouse restaurant in Disney Springs. In the video shot on the police bodycam, you can hear him protest against the police looking to arrest him, saying “I spent $15,000!”

Mr Sills was on the first day of a five-day family holiday to Disney World, but he spent the first night of it in jail; it’s unclear whether he was let back in to the park.

Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger told the Orlando Sentinel that most guests followed Disney World’s strict mask, social distancing and temperature check requirements.

“Millions of guests visit our theme parks each year, and in rare instances when things of this nature occur, we hold them accountable,” Finger said.

It’s a tough way to learn the lesson on keeping your cool.