Disney World Testing Facial Recognition Technology

Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort is testing new facial recognition technology at its Magic Kingdom theme park.

As reported by BlogMickey.com, the pilot programme involves capturing an image of the guest’s face and converting it into a unique number, which is then used for admission to the park. The testing will take place through April 23 but Disney has confirmed that the test is entirely optional. Anyone wishing to participate is invited to queue in a separate test lane – although they will still have to wear their face coverings.

“At Walt Disney World Resort, we’re always looking for innovative and convenient ways to improve our guests’ experience—especially as we navigate the impact of COVID-19,” Disney said on its website. “With the future in mind and the shift in focus to more touchless experiences, we’re conducting a limited 30-day test using facial recognition technology.”

Under-18s are not allowed participate in the programme without parental consent.