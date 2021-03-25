News

Disney World Testing Facial Recognition Technology

Disney World Testing Facial Recognition Technology

Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort is testing new facial recognition technology at its Magic Kingdom theme park.

As reported by BlogMickey.com, the pilot programme involves capturing an image of the guest’s face and converting it into a unique number, which is then used for admission to the park. The testing will take place through April 23 but Disney has confirmed that the test is entirely optional. Anyone wishing to participate is invited to queue in a separate test lane – although they will still have to wear their face coverings.

“At Walt Disney World Resort, we’re always looking for innovative and convenient ways to improve our guests’ experience—especially as we navigate the impact of COVID-19,” Disney said on its website. “With the future in mind and the shift in focus to more touchless experiences, we’re conducting a limited 30-day test using facial recognition technology.”

Under-18s are not allowed participate in the programme without parental consent.

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

Worldchoice Launch Online ‘Return to Business’ Sessions

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean to Sail From Cyprus For Summer

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

Easyjet Launch New Belfast Flight

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

Tui Adjusts Summer Capacity as Bookings Stall

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

Royal Caribbean International Welcomes New Direct Flight to Barbados with Aer Lingus

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

5km Travel Limit ‘Bordering on Ridiculous’, Taoiseach Told

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

The World’s Best Cities for Vegetarians

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

O’Leary: There’ll Be a ‘Strong Summer 2021’

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

CLIA Calls on CDC to Lift ‘Outdated’ Order And Allow US Cruises…But CDC Holds Firm

Fionn DavenportMarch 25, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn