Disneyland Anaheim to Become Mass Vaccination Site

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, which has remained mostly closed since the start of the pandemic, is set to serve as a mass Covid-19 vaccination site as local authorities ramp up the fight against the virus.

The site is is one of five super Point-of-Dispensing (POD) vaccination sites in Orange County, which will also include Dodger Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team and current World Series champions.

Vaccinations will be available by appointment to everyone in “Phase 1a,” which includes frontline health care workers, paramedics, dentists and pharmacists.

California’s COVID-19 death toll reached 30,000 on Monday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. Much like Ireland, California has seen a dramatic spike in infections and fatalities: it took six months for the USA’s most populated state to reach 10,000 deaths, but the jump from 20,000 to 30,000 has taken barely a month. Currently, California lags only behind Texas and New York for Covid deaths – with New York suffering virus-related 40,000 fatalities.