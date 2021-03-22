Dominican Republic Ready to Welcome Irish Visitors This Summer

The Dominican Republic is looking forward to welcoming Irish visitors as soon as the government gives the green light to international leisure travel.

The country, a popular destination in the Caribbean for the Irish market, will only require a negative PCR test (taken within 72 hours of travel) to be presented on arrival. No vaccination is required, opening the destination up to younger audiences and families, who may not have been fully vaccinated when they take their first trip abroad this year. Hotels and resorts across the destination have been open to visitors from other markets for many months and have established health and safety protocols in place.

The Dominican Republic has vaccinated 700,000 people (6.3 doses per 100 residents)* putting it ahead of many other long haul holiday destinations.

*Data from Our World in Data at the University of Oxford