Donaghadee-based Tour Operator Acetours Ceases Trading

Northern Ireland escorted tour operator and ATOL licence holder Strandtown Travel, trading as Acetours, has collapsed. The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority said the company ceased trading on Friday 6 November.

Acetours’ owners, Alan and Ann Couser, had been operating tours for almost 40 years, offering escorted tours to Europe and the Middle East and “occasionally further afield”. However, most tours have had to be cancelled this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.