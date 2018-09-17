Donal Cox is New General Manager at Lough Eske Castle Hotel

Harcourt Developments, the proprietors of Lough Eske Castle Hotel in Donegal, have announced the appointment of Donal Cox as General Manager, who has joined Lough Eske Castle from sister hotel Redcastle Hotel & Spa in North Donegal. Donal will be returning to Lough Eske Castle after previously being employed as Operations Manager seven years ago.

Clement Gaffney, Group Hotels Operation’s Manager of Harcourt Developments, said: “The Harcourt Hotel Collection and the Board members of Harcourt Developments take great pride in seeing our team develop. We are delighted to welcome Donal back to Lough Eske Castle from our sister property, Redcastle Hotel & Spa. Donal brings a wealth of knowledge, always gives a warm welcome to our guests, and with his exceptional leadership skills will elevate Lough Eske Castle to greater heights.”

Donal said: “I am delighted to have been granted this opportunity to return to Lough Eske Castle as General Manager. I feel especially attached to the hotel and look forward to welcoming local, national and international guests, local patrons and to be working again with many friends and colleagues. I will be working hard to achieve even higher levels of service and creating experiences for our guests.”

Lough Eske Castle Hotel opened in 2007. Despite opening at the beginning of the financial downturn, Lough Eske Castle has seen revenues double. Summer 2018 has been a particularly strong business season with revenue up 10% and an increase of 4% in occupancy compared to summer 2017, with growth in North American and National markets. Harcourt Developments have invested significantly in the castle over the past 12 months. This went towards developing a new driveway, refreshed castle grounds, new bespoke carpets throughout hallways and bedroom areas, a new helipad at the front of the castle, and a new Tower Suite being launched in the coming weeks.