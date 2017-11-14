News

Donna Kenny is ITTN Readers Finalist in ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer Competition with ‘Sleepy Greece’

ITTN readers voted Sleepy Greece, by Donna Kenny, Cassidy Travel, as their favourite entry from the 250 photos submitted for this year’s ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year competition.

Donna took her photo in August this year on Symi Island, Greece, with a Samsung S7 smartphone.

Sleepy Greece, by Donna Kenny, Cassidy Travel

Our six finalists are therefore Claire Bushell, Flight Centre (June); Chani Anderson, Trailfinders (July); Niamh Quinlan, Travel Counsellors, (August); James Fleming, Sunway (September); Jane Redin, Arrow Tours (October); and Donna Kenny, Cassidy Travel (ITTN Readers Choice).

All six finalists receive a trophy, a voucher for €200, and an invite to be the guest of Emirates at the 26th Irish Travel Trade Awards gala dinner on Friday 24th November 2017 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

An overall winner has been selected from the six finalists by a panel of judges comprising Enda Corneille, Country Manager Ireland, Emirates; professional photographer Paul Sherwood; and Michael Flood, ITTN Editor.

The winner will be announced at the Awards and presented with tickets for two from Dublin to any destination on Emirates’ extensive worldwide network of over 150 destinations.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

