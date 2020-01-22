Doolin -“Top Ten Most Welcoming Places on Earth”

Doolin has been selected in Booking.com’s Traveller Review Awards 2020 as one of the “Top Ten Most Welcoming Places on Earth”. Doolin is the only place in Ireland that has been chosen for 2020, alongside the likes of Lake Tekapo in New Zealand, Taitung City in Taiwan and Monte Verde in Brazil.

About Doolin Tourism & the destination:

Doolin Tourism is a community-based group which is managed and funded by the local family-run businesses in Doolin and was set-up to promote Doolin as a tourism destination.

Doolin was designated a Tourism Destination of Excellence by Fáilte Ireland in 2019 and to mark the occasion, Doolin Tourism launched a brand new short film on Doolin called ‘Meet the Locals’ – it follows some of the local characters who will bring you on an epic journey through Doolin, and the Burren region of Ireland. Please feel free to use the video and distribute on social media, etc.