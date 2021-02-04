Dubai Curbs Hospitality as Covid Cases Surge

Dubai has announced a new set of measures designed to slow the rising number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the emirate. Starting February 2, hotel occupancy has been reduced to 70 per cent, all indoor venues have had their capacity reduced by 50 per cent and private beaches and swimming pools will see a cap on the number of people allowed in.

A 1am closing time has been implemented on all restaurants and cafes, and they are prohibited from organising any kind of entertainment, including live music. Pubs and bars are closed.

Officials have encouraged locals to report any breach of the new regulations to the police.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces new set of precautionary measures against COVID-19. https://t.co/JhZbm7wIDt pic.twitter.com/RBs2HIWdsd — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 1, 2021

The United Arab Emirates is seeing around 3,000 cases a day, triple the number from December, with Dubai especially being a popular destination for overseas visitors looking to escape the restrictions imposed in Europe and the United States.