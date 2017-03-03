News

Dubai International Airport to Ban ‘Round’ Bags

Dubai International Airport to Ban ‘Round’ Bags

Dubai Airports will soon introduce a new baggage rule “to help improve service, reduce the risk of mishandlings and enhance the performance of its check-in and baggage operation” at Dubai International.

“Dubai International provides some of the most sophisticated baggage systems in the world,” said Ali Angizeh, Vice President of Terminal Operations at Dubai International. “However, even the most technologically advanced systems can be disrupted by irregular shaped or oversized bags. Bags that are round or do not have a flat surface of any kind are by far the largest source of baggage jams. These jams can shut down sections of our system, delay baggage delivery to the aircraft and inconvenience our customers.”

Accordingly, the new rule will see bags without flat surfaces rejected at check-in effective from 8th March 2017. Dubai Airports has advised all airlines operating into DXB of the imminent change and has updated its website, mobile app and signage across the airport to help raise awareness.

“We are trying to get the message out there as much as possible,” added Ali. “Passengers, who show up at the airport with non-compliant baggage, will also be given the option to have it repacked in boxes for a fee.”

Stretching 140 kilometres and covering a surface area of 75 football fields, DXB’s baggage handling system is among the largest in the world. It has 15,000 trays and is powered by 21,000 motors. DXB handled approximately 9.3 million bags in January this year. A bag spends an average of 29 minutes in the baggage system at DXB.

