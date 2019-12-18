Dubai Tourism Launches QR Network for Curious Guests

The Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing has announced the launch of dedicated QR code plaques at 54 popular locations across the emirate. The locations enable visitors to discover more about the city’s sites and landmarks by adding multimedia dimensions to self-guided tours.

The quick response digital barcodes can be easily scanned by any smartphone, navigating users to dedicated microsites on the VisitDubai website for background information about each location. The multilingual microsites feature a range of content including images and interactive videos.

The project works in line with Dubai’s ‘Smart City’ initiative to deliver an efficient, seamless and impactful city experience for residents and visitors through the provision of innovative digital services.

The QR plaques help with the reduction of waste generated by printed tour guidebooks while enhancing the experience of tourists to the city by leveraging Dubai’s powerful tourism website, connecting users to popular points of interest.

The QR codes can now be found across the city, including Gold Souk, Naif Souk, Textile Souk, Spice Souk, the Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart, Ski Dubai, At The Top Burj Khalifa, City Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Marina Walk, Etihad Museum, Sunset Beach, and Zabeel Park.

Also on the agenda are Safa Park, Creek Park, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Sheikh Saeed House, Kite Beach, Alserkal Avenue, Burj Al Arab, Dubai Opera, Women’s Museum, Wild Wadi Waterpark, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai Mall, Dubai Fountain, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Museum, Dubai Frame, Al Qudra Lakes, Ras Al Khor, Hatta Dam, Hatta Hill Park, Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Honey Farm, Dubai Miracle Garden, Shindagha Museum, Al Fahidi Neighbourhood and the Jumeirah Mosque.

Yousuf Lootah, Executive Director, Tourism Development and Investments, Dubai Tourism, said: “The travel industry is undergoing one of the most dynamic evolutions, with technological advancements penetrating every aspect of the consumer journey. As the sector gains momentum, disruptive innovation remains at the forefront of enhancing international visitation to Dubai – and is a core element of Dubai Tourism’s ‘digital, mobile and social first’ agenda.

“As such, the launch of the digital QR codes will not only promote the city as a ‘must visit’ and easily accessible holiday destination, but will also elevate the visitor experience through smart and convenient platforms – particularly for today’s modern travellers who are increasingly seeking personalised itineraries and independent travel solutions.”

To scan the QR codes, users need to simply open their smart device cameras and click the link that appears on the screen to be given instant introduction to the landmark in front of them.