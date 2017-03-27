Dublin Airport Named One of World’s Best Airports

Dublin Airport is one of the best 10 airports in the world, according to a new international survey based on passenger ratings. Dublin was the tenth best airport in the world last year, according to users of the travel website eDreams. Helsinki-Vantaa was named the world’s best airport, while Berlin Schönefeld was found to be the worst airport in 2016.

The ranking is based on more than 65,000 passenger reviews, and covers overall airport quality, waiting areas, shopping, and restaurants.

“We are delighted to have been named one of the world’s best 10 airports in this new international study,” said Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport Managing Director. “We strive to offer every one of our 28 million passengers the best possible experience when using Dublin Airport. This result is a huge recognition of the daily efforts of all of our employees to make each passenger’s journey as smooth and as pleasant as possible.”

The ranking was calculated by eDreams having analysed the airport reviews and focussed on the key areas of overall quality, and the quality of each airport’s waiting areas, retail facilities and food and beverage outlets. Each airport then received a rating out of five.

This is the second major accolade for Dublin Airport in just three weeks. In early March, it scooped a major global award for the quality of its customer experience. Dublin won an Airports Council International (ACI) World Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award for being the third best airport in Europe for customer service last year in a tie with Malta, Porto, and Zurich airports.

The Best Airports in The World

Helsinki-Vantaa Glasgow Zurich Munich Frankfurt Geneva Bangkok International Tel Aviv Ben Gurion Oslo Gardermoen Dublin

The Worst Airports in The World