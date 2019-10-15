News

Dublin Airport Avoca Store Wins Global Travel Retail Award

Dublin Airport’s Avoca store, a partnership between The Loop and Avoca, has won a prestigious global travel retail award. The Avoca store in Terminal 2 won Collaboration of the Year at the recent Frontier Awards, which celebrate innovation and creativity within the international travel retail sector.

“A Frontier Award is the highest accolade within the global travel retail industry and winning one for our Avoca store is a tremendous honour,” said Paul Neeson, Director, ARI Ireland, The Loop’s parent company. “Great customer experiences arise when fabulous brands and world-class retailers form genuine partnerships. The combined excellence of The Loop and Avoca have created a store that above all else customers love.”

The ground-breaking Avoca store, which opened in May 2018, was created through a close partnership between The Loop and Avoca and provides a contemporary Irish retail offering to passengers.

Tara O’Neill, Managing Director, Avoca,  said that the company was proud to have won the award, which celebrates its partnership with The Loop. “This award recognises that we have brought not only beautiful gifting products to the airport, but have also been committed to bringing a sense of fun to the airport shopping experience.”

The award-winning Avoca store exudes colour and offers consumers an opportunity to immerse themselves in the unique world of Avoca. Shoppers can experience Avoca’s rich brand heritage, while discovering a selection of Irish-made products such as ceramics, throws, craft fashion items and foodstuffs.

The food range includes organic salmon, fresh meats, jams and chutneys, oils and dressings, as well as teas and coffees and baked goods such as Rice Krispie squares, rocky road buns and fresh fruit cakes.

The Frontier Awards, which have been presented for 36 years, attract entries from airport retailers and brands throughout the world. The award was presented to ARI and Avoca at a gala ceremony in Cannes recently.

