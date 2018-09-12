Dublin Airport Car Parking Tags Help Customers Remember

About 4,000 customers of Dublin Airport’s long-term car parks forgot where they had parked their car last year and needed help to find their vehicle. To help customers remember where they parked, Dublin Airport has introduced a simple initiative of a colour-coded luggage tag, which includes space to fill in the zone and row where the car is parked.

The tags are colour coded to represent the airport’s three long-term car parks and are located at the shuttle bus stops in the red, green and blue car parks.

“We have almost 19,000 long-term car parking spaces and on average our car park team receives 11 calls per day from customers who have forgotten where they have parked their car,” said Paul O’Kane, daa Chief Communications Officer. “Some passengers are in a heightened state of excitement or anxiety trying to remember everything before they travel so it’s perhaps understandable that they forget where they have parked their car by the time they have returned to Dublin Airport.

“As a consequence, our car park colleagues came up with a simple solution to help our customers remember where they have parked. All they have to do is pick up the colour-coded luggage tag at the bus stop in the car park and note down the zone and row where they have parked. Even if customers don’t take the tags, it encourages them to remember where they have parked and maybe take a note or a picture on their phone.”

“We had a very positive reaction to this initiative. The simplicity of this has really appealed to our customers.”

Customers that use the award-winning Dublin Airport app can also Geotag where they have parked their car.