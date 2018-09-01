Dublin Airport Central Lands Kellogg for New Build Development

Dublin Airport Central, the new development at the heart of the Dublin Airport campus, has landed its first tenant for the two new Grade A headquarters-style office blocks currently under construction. US food giant Kellogg has agreed to become the anchor tenant at THREE Dublin Airport Central, a six-floor block located close to Terminal 2.

Kellogg will take 3,600 sq m in the 8,500 sq m building and will move its Dublin-based European and Irish offices, which employ over 220 people, to Dublin Airport Central.

daa currently has planning permission for 41,700 sq m (448,854 sq ft) of offices and associated facilities within the Dublin Airport Central development. The permission covers four blocks of Grade A, corporate HQ offices.

Construction is well underway on the first two buildings – TWO Dublin Airport Central and THREE Dublin Airport Central – which will deliver about 20,000 sq m of offices. A high quality landscaped 1.25-acre urban realm and city gardens are also currently under construction. This is the first phase of the Dublin Airport Central development, which could ultimately encompass up to 70 acres when fully complete.

Dalton Philips, daa Chief Executive, said: “We can’t wait to welcome Kellogg and its employees to their new home at Dublin Airport Central, and we are sure that it will be the first of many firms that will be attracted to Dublin Airport by the development. Ireland is well recognised as a world-class location for business and Dublin Airport Central can accommodate the requirements of major multi-nationals such as Kellogg and also Irish firms seeking a modern, flexible location with unmatched connectivity.”

Dave Lawlor, President, Kellogg Europe, said: “We looked at several other potential office locations, in Dublin city centre and suburban locations, and Dublin Airport Central best suited our needs and the needs of our employees. Dublin Airport Central offers a world-class office environment in a dynamic, incredibly well-connected location that allows us to stay within the Fingal region, where we have been based for more than a decade. This new office environment will create a new, vibrant atmosphere for our teams in Dublin, enabling us to work in a more creative and connected way to execute our growth strategy across Europe. We are hugely excited to be the first tenant for THREE Dublin Airport Central, and are planning to move to our new home in the third quarter of 2019.”

Kellogg is currently based at Airside Business Park in Swords, Co Dublin, about three kilometres from Dublin Airport. Kellogg located its European office in Dublin in 2005 and also houses its Irish operation at the same facility.