Dublin Airport Firefighters in World Police and Fire Games

Three members of Dublin Airport’s Fire Service will compete in this year’s World Police and Fire Games, which are taking place in Chengdu, China.

Mick Bracken, Andrew Hutchinson and Mick Gurley will represent Ireland at the Games, which will see thousands of firefighters and law enforcement officers from 80 countries compete in more than 50 separate events.

Above are Dublin Airport firefighter Mick Gurley; Gerry Keogh, Chief Fire Officer, Dublin Airport; Dublin Airport firefighter Andrew Hutchinson; Dalton Philips, Chief Executive, daa; and Dublin Airport firefighter Michael Bracken.

Dublin Airport’s Fire Service last competed in the annual World Police and Fire games in 2017 when Los Angeles was the host city. The team defied all expectations on that occasion by securing seven medals.

Officer Mick Gurley is set to compete in the 500m and 2,000m rowing competition, have successfully achieved bronze and silver medals in the Los Angeles games. Officer Andrew Hutchinson will compete for the first time in the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competition.

“A huge amount of hard work and dedication has gone into preparing for the World Police and Fire Games this year,” said Gerry Keogh, Chief Airport Fire Officer, “and I have no doubt that Officers Bracken, Gurley and Hutchinson will represent Dublin Airport Fire Service well. I wish them all the best of luck and we will all be cheering for them from the station.”

Dalton Philips, Chief Executive, daa, also wished the team well: “Dublin Airport’s fire service does a fantastic job, and I am certain that Mick Bracken, Andrew Hutchinson and Mick Gurley will represent Ireland brilliantly at the Games and we all wish them the very best of luck.”

The World Police and Fire Games originated in San Jose, California, in 1985. Since that time, the Games have been held every two years in a different city.

The Dublin Airport Fire & Rescue service trains constantly to prepare for a possible accident or incident at the airport. It also deals with medical issues on the airport campus and provides assistance to the Dublin Fire Brigade if required. The unit is also responsible for airside safety functions such as runway inspections, apron safety, wildlife management, and runway friction and braking action testing.