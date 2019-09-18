Dublin Airport Opens New Premier Lounge for East-Bound Passengers

Dublin Airport has opened a new premier lounge for Business and First Class passengers travelling to eastern destinations. East Lounge is located beyond the passenger security screening area between Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 and will cater for passengers travelling with Emirates, Etihad Airways and Turkish Airlines.

Above are Caroline de Araujo Rodolfo, East Lounge Agent; Enda Corneille, Country Manager, Emirates; Curtis Smith, Airport Services Manager, Qatar Airways; and Darran Allen, Operations Manager, Etihad Airways.

“We are very excited to open this dedicated lounge for Business and First Class passengers travelling eastwards,” said Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport. “East Lounge is an oasis of calm offering customers the space to relax, to dine or to work before boarding their flight. The concept and design of the lounge has a uniquely Irish feel that is warm and welcoming with fantastic views of the airfield and Dublin mountains.”

The interior design of the lounge is underpinned by the concept of east meeting west. The logo was inspired by the Ogham alphabet, which was used to write the Irish language in the medieval period, and means the point where east meets west.

“The lounge design and ethos fit in beautifully with our Sense of Place Project, which provides passengers flying to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Hong Kong and Istanbul a last opportunity to enjoy Irish art, culture, design, food and beverage at the airport before they depart,” added Vincent.

The base colours are warm greys and rich greens from Kilkenny limestone and Connemara marble. The grain in the Irish oak wood tables and panels have angles between 45 and 135 degrees, all pointing towards the east. The furniture was handcrafted in Dublin by a family-owned business, Delaney’s Bespoke Furniture. Every strand of yarn used in the seating fabrics was individually handpicked, dyed and woven in Ireland. The custom-made wall hanging, cushions and sofa coverings were created by textile designers Frances Duff and Sonia Reynolds from STABLE of Ireland, and pay homage to the work of Irish artist Patrick Scott.

The lounge is divided into work, relaxation, bar and dining areas and can accommodate up to 86 guests. As well as premium food and drink facilities, it offers a concierge service, luxury shower rooms, a quiet prayer room, an entertainment area, charging outlets for multiple devices, and high-speed unlimited WiFi.

Executive chefs from catering company KSG have created a food and beverage menu showcasing the very best of Irish produce. All products are sourced locally and nationally, with beef coming from Dawn Meats from Co Meath, chicken from Co Cork, sausage and puddings from Co Galway, and Irish bacon from Co Tipperary. Seafood dishes are sourced from firms in Dublin and Kilkenny, cheeses from Cork and Wicklow. A signature noodle-style dish is also available.

Guests will have a choice of over 150 blends and flavours of tea from Dublin firm Wall & Keogh and four different roasts of barista style coffee.