Dublin Airport Partners With The Little Museum of Dublin

Dublin Airport has partnered with The Little Museum of Dublin to create the ‘Wings of Ireland: A People’s History of Irish Aviation’ exhibition. The exhibition, which is situated in a beautiful Georgian townhouse right in the heart of Dublin’s city centre, will run until November 2018 and pays tribute to Ireland’s pioneering aviators from the earliest aviators to the world-class industry we experience today.

 “We are delighted to partner with The Little Museum and its Wings of Ireland: A People’s History of Irish Aviation Exhibition, which is a perfect fit for us,” said Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport. “Ireland has a rich heritage in aviation and as a small country we punch well above our weight in this sector as one in every five passenger aircraft in the world is leased from Ireland.

“As an island nation aviation is critical in connecting us globally and in stimulating our economy. It has made us a nation of travellers and adventurers, with five times the population of the island of Ireland expected to travel through Dublin Airport this year. This wonderful exhibition takes visitors on a journey of aviation throughout the ages in Ireland with lots of captivating memorabilia and artefacts while paying tribute to Ireland’s pioneering aviators. It is a must see for aviation enthusiasts.”

Celebrating 100 years of aviation in Ireland, the exhibit features a wide range of aviation paraphernalia, some of which were donated by Dublin Airport.

“The public reaction to this exhibition has exceeded our expectations,” said Sarah Costigan, Deputy Director, The Little Museum. ”The history of aviation is filled with Irish people. These record-breaking, death-defying, endlessly inventive men and women took to the skies and made history. We are very proud to tell their stories here in the Little Museum.” 

For more information regarding the exhibit see: www.littlemuseum.ie/wings-of-ireland/

