Dublin Airport Passenger Numbers Up 9% in January

January passenger numbers at Dublin Airport increased by 9% to almost 1.9 million.

Passenger volumes to and from continental Europe grew by 7%, with almost 873,000 passengers travelling to European destinations. UK traffic grew by 8% with more than 741,000 passengers travelling on routes between Dublin and the UK during the month.

Passenger volumes to and from North America grew by 28% with more than 165,000 passengers taking transatlantic flights to and from Dublin in January.

Other international traffic, principally to the Middle East, increased by 2%, with more than 72,000 passengers travelling these routes in January.

The number of passengers using Dublin Airport as a hub to connect to another destination increased by 45%, with almost 55,000 passengers connecting through Dublin Airport last month.

Almost 6,000 passengers travelled on domestic routes last month, which was a 3% increase on January last year.

