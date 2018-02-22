News

Dublin Airport Supports Fingal Libraries Reading Initiative

More than 180 children from six schools in the Fingal region gathered in the Riasc Centre, Swords, to attend the final day of The Battle of the Book reading initiative, sponsored by Dublin Airport and organised by Fingal Libraries.

The Battle of the Book is a reading programme designed for primary school children aimed at encouraging them to read more, by using a multi-disciplinary interactive approach that includes drama, art, creative writing and an active competition element between the different schools.

The final day of the initiative was a competition quiz event between all six participating schools based on the students’ knowledge of this year’s book, ‘The Irish Civil War 1922-23: Ava’s Diary’ and its author Patricia Murphy.

“We are proud to sponsor this fantastic educational initiative,” said Maura Cassidy, Community Liaison Manager, Dublin Airport. “This is our fifth year to sponsor The Battle of the Book and we are delighted to help Fingal Libraries to give local school children a great appreciation of the joy of reading.

“Congratulations to St Marnock’s School in Portmarnock on winning the competition and to all the children who participated in the event. The detailed knowledge of the book and its author presented by all of the students in the competition was impressive.”

Above is Maura Cassidy with Jake O’Malley, Ciara Sexton, Ciara Brogan and Tom Watson from the winning school, St Marnock’s Portmarnock, and Mary McCamley, Mayor of Fingal.

The six schools taking part in the competition were: St Patrick’s NS, Skerries; St Nicholas of Myra, Kinsealy; St Marnock’s, Portmarnock; St Colmcille’s NS, Swords; Mary Queen of Ireland NS, Rivermeade; and St Margaret’s NS, St Margaret’s.

