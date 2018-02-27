Dublin Airport Welcomes Double Daily Norwegian Service to New York

Dublin Airport has welcomed the doubling of the number of flights by Norwegian on its Dublin-New York service from 26th April 2018 to twice daily that will allow for day trips to New York State. The extra flights are now available from €120 one-way.

The new early morning departure at 08.10 will offer passengers the earliest flight from Dublin to New York, which lands at 10.30am local time. The flight schedule will give passengers several hours to shop at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in New York State and depart for Dublin at 20.30 the same evening.

Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport said: “We are delighted to see Norwegian expand its services from Dublin Airport to Stewart International New York after just a year. The move to a double daily service provides further choice and flexibility for business and leisure passengers and is testament to the popularity of the route. We wish Norwegian continued success with this route and its other services at Dublin Airport.”

Norwegian, Europe’s third largest low-cost airline, launched transatlantic flights from Dublin to Stewart International Airport in New York State and Providence, Rhode Island, last summer using new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with up to 189 seats. The airports serve as gateways to the metropolitan areas of New York City and Boston, in addition to major tourist attractions in New York State and New England that include Woodbury Common Premium Shopping Outlets, Cape Cod and Nantucket.

Thomas Ramdahl, Chief Commercial Officer, Norwegian, said: “More than 130,000 passengers have flown Norwegian between Ireland and the USA since flights commenced last July, and today marks our continued expansion by introducing twice-daily Dublin-New York flights.

“With strong demand from Irish holidaymakers and business travellers for our high-quality flights in brand new aircraft, it was naturally our next move to increase capacity in Ireland even further. Not only are Irish passengers benefitting from more flights to the USA, but we are also making it easier for Americans to access Ireland and beyond at much better value.”

On arrival at Stewart, passengers have the option of direct shuttle bus services into New York City, which are timed to meet Norwegian’s flight arrivals. A new shuttle service will commence between Stewart Airport and Woodbury Common for passengers arriving on the new morning flight from Dublin. From 24th March, shuttle buses departing Woodbury Common will be timed for passengers to arrive at the airport three hours before Norwegian’s evening flight departures.

Norwegian currently operates six routes from Dublin to destinations in the USA and Nordic countries including Providence, Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Helsinki. Passengers flying Norwegian from Dublin and Shannon can use US Pre-Clearance facilities to clear US Immigration and Customs before departure. The airline opened a new pilot base at Dublin Airport in 2017 to support the airline’s growing international operations.

Norwegian will also increase the number of transatlantic flights from Shannon. From 27th March, the airline will double its frequency to Providence from two to four flights a week and will add a third weekly flight to Stewart, New York.

This month, it was confirmed that Stewart International Airport will be renamed New York Stewart International Airport as part of a US$37 million airport upgrade to better handle soaring international passenger numbers. Norwegian is the only airline to operate international flights from Stewart International Airport.