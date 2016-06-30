Dublin Airport Welcomes New Cobalt Service to Cyprus

New Cyprus-based airline Cobalt has launched a twice-weekly direct scheduled service from Dublin Airport to Larnaca. The new route will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9th July to 3rd September 2016.

“We are delighted that Dublin – Larnaca is one of Cobalt’s first routes and we look forward to working closely with them to help promote this new service,” said Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport’s Managing Director. “Cyprus has traditionally been a popular destination for Irish holidaymakers and this new scheduled service will make it much easier for Irish consumers thinking about a summer break in Cyprus.” Above is Vathia Gonia Beach in Cyprus.

Andrew Pyne, Cobalt’s Chief Executive, said he was delighted to re-establish an air-link between the two islands of Cyprus and Ireland. “Cyprus historically hosted up to 70,000 Irish tourists annually, but with the lack of a direct air link these numbers dwindled to near zero. Cyprus has a lot to offer and, similar to Ireland, is keen to develop alternative touristic areas. Offering more than just fantastic weather and superb beaches, Cyprus is developing year-round activities, from skiing to wine tasting and from bird watching to swimming with the turtles; it has plenty to offer all age groups.”

While Cobalt is starting with a point-to-point service from Dublin to Larnaca, it already has plans to expand. “Our intention for the near future is to offer connections from Dublin via Larnaca to Israel and Lebanon and we look forward to offering a great Cypriot-style ‘Fáilte’ to our Irish customers.”

Cyprus is one of the Mediterranean’s most popular tourist destinations, attracting more than two million visitors annually. Dublin Airport has had charter services to Cyprus in the past, but this will be its first direct scheduled service to the island.

Cobalt, which started operations on 1st June, is Cyprus’s first airline since the collapse of Cyprus Airways in January 2015. The new airline will operate its Dublin route with a 180-seater A320 aircraft.

Fares from Dublin to Larnaca will start at €99 return. Tickets are on sale from the airline’s website at www.cobalt.aero

The flight times for the new service are: depart Dublin 15.55, arriving Larnaca at 23.10, and depart Larnaca at 11.35, arriving Dublin at 15.10.

Cobalt’s new Dublin – Larnaca route will be Dublin Airport’s 17th new service this year. Helped by new routes and additional capacity on existing services, passenger traffic at Dublin Airport is up 14% in the five months to the end of May.