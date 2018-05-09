Dublin Airport Welcomes New Icelandair Service to Reykjavik

Dublin Airport has welcomed the launch of Icelandair’s new six times weekly service from Dublin to Reykjavik, the capital of Iceland. The new service offers onward connections from Reykjavik to 20 cities in North America.

“We are thrilled to welcome Icelandair to Dublin Airport,” said Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport Managing Director. “Iceland is growing in popularity as a destination for short breaks and this new service expands connectivity to Iceland and also offers Irish customers an additional choice when travelling to and from North America via Iceland.

“The new route also provides North America-based travellers with more options to get to Ireland, which is great news for the Irish tourism sector and the many businesses that it supports throughout the country.”

Icelandair, which has operated since 1937, will operate its new Dublin to Reykjavik service with a B757-200 aircraft. Flights operate Sunday to Friday departing Keflavik Airport at 07.30 arriving in Dublin Airport at 09.15, with the return flight departing Dublin Airport at 11.50 arriving in Keflavik at 13.15.

Basil Geoghegan Appointed daa Chairman Designate

Meanwhile, the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD, has appointed Basil Geoghegan as Chairman designate of daa.

Basil Geoghegan is a Partner of PJT Partners, a US-based publicly listed advisory investment bank. Since establishing PJT, he has led its business in the UK and Ireland. He is also currently a non-executive Director of the Irish Aviation Authority, a position from which he will step down prior to his taking up the position of daa Chairman.

Prior to PJT Partners, he was a Managing Director with Citigroup in the UK and Ireland, and he also previously worked for Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

“I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to help Dalton Philips and his team build on the world-class airport and travel retail business that is daa, and to take it to the next level of growth and service,” he said. “Over the course of my career I have worked with many aviation businesses and I look forward to bringing this experience to the role. I believe there are extensive opportunities for daa – at home and abroad – and I look forward to playing my part in helping the company realise these.”

Dalton Philips, daa Chief Executive, said Mr Geoghegan was “a fantastic choice” to become Chairman designate of daa. “Basil’s global business and financial experience, particularly in the aviation sector, will be of great assistance to myself and my team as we build on daa’s existing strong position. I would also like to thank daa’s former Chairman, Pádraig Ó Ríordáin, who has been an excellent steward of daa over the last seven years, and leaves the company in a very strong position, with huge growth opportunities.”