Dublin Airport Wins Global Airport Quality Award

Dublin was the third best airport in Europe for customer service to its passengers last year in a tie with Malta, Porto, and Zurich airports. Sochi and Moscow Sheremetyevo airports were awarded first and second places in Europe respectively in the awards.

The Airports Council International World Airport Service Quality Awards are based on 600,000 passenger survey results in 84 countries that measure the key elements of a passenger’s experience at each airport. The ASQ Awards are presented to the airports whose customers have rated them the highest during the year.

“Winning this award is a fantastic achievement for everyone at Dublin Airport,” said Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport Managing Director. “What is particularly pleasing is that this award is based on the view of our passengers and we are always striving to offer them the best possible experience.

“Dublin Airport welcomed a record 27.9 million passengers last year, and we did so while maintaining our already excellent customer service standards. I am hugely proud of the Dublin Airport team that once again delivered such an excellent experience for our customers, and we will redouble our efforts to do even better this year.”

Angela Gittens, Director, ACI World, said that Dublin Airport and the other award winners had dedicated themselves to “delivering a stellar customer experience” and “promoting a culture of continuous service improvement”.

ASQ is the only worldwide programme that surveys passengers at the airport on their day of travel. Every year it records about 600,000 individual surveys in 41 languages in 84 countries. The ASQ survey measures passengers’ views of 34 key performance indicators, including airport access, check-in, security screening, bathrooms, shops and restaurants. Each airport uses exactly the same survey, which creates an industry database that allows airports to compare themselves to other airports around the world.

Airports Council International, which is the only worldwide association of airports, has 592 member airport authorities that operate 1,853 airports in 173 countries.

1.8m Passengers in February

Almost 1.8 million passengers passed through Dublin Airport in February 2017, a 4% increase over the same month last year. The increase came despite the fact that there was one day less in February this year as 2016 was a leap year.

Passenger volumes to and from continental Europe increased by 4% with more than 852,000 passengers travelling to and from European destinations. UK traffic remained static when compared to last year with 750,000 passengers travelling to and from Britain in February.

Passenger volumes to and from North America increased by 28% with almost 127,000 passengers travelling on this sector in February. Other international traffic, principally on routes to and from the Middle East, increased by 10% with over 55,000 passengers travelling on these routes in February.

Almost 7,000 passengers travelled on domestic routes last month, a 9% increase over February 2016.

The number of passengers using Dublin Airport as a hub to connect to another destination increased by 81% as more 59,000 passengers connected through the airport last month.

More than 3.6 million passengers have used Dublin Airport in the first two months of this year, which is a 6% increase on the same period in 2016.