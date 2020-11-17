Dublin Airport Wins Health & Safety Team of the Year 2020

Dublin Airport’s Occupational Health and Safety Team was named Health and Safety Team of the Year at the recent Health and Safety Excellence Awards for 2020.

Held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, the awards recognise organisations in Ireland which have demonstrated excellence in safety over the past year.

-19

“This year has been a hugely challenging for all businesses and Dublin Airport in particular due to the rapid response required to implement COVID-19 safety measures across both terminals and the rest of the campus,” said Dublin Airport’s Occupational Health and Safety Manager, Ian Craig.

“The safety of our passengers and staff is a priority for us at all times and we pride ourselves on fostering a safety culture across the airport,” he added. “We are truly delighted to receive this award which is an endorsement of all our efforts, vigilance and hard work in keeping the airport safe.”

Dublin Airport’s Health and Occupational Safety team reported on a series of projects and successes in its award-winning submission. These included Dublin Airport being one of the first airports in the world to retain the ISO45001 standard for occupational safety; the establishment of a new Permit to Work system for all contractors operating on site at the airport, and a new Safety Hazard Reporting Tool the allows more than 400 audits to be completed and submitted electronically to the team and then reported on.

The awards were judged by an independent panel of experts representing the Health and Safety profession.