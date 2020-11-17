News

Dublin Airport Wins Health & Safety Team of the Year 2020

Dublin Airport Wins Health & Safety Team of the Year 2020

Dublin Airport’s Occupational Health and Safety Team was named Health and Safety Team of the Year at the recent Health and Safety Excellence Awards for 2020.

Held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, the awards recognise organisations in Ireland which have demonstrated excellence in safety over the past year.
-19
“This year has been a hugely challenging for all businesses and Dublin Airport in particular due to the rapid response required to implement COVID-19 safety measures across both terminals and the rest of the campus,” said Dublin Airport’s Occupational Health and Safety Manager, Ian Craig.

“The safety of our passengers and staff is a priority for us at all times and we pride ourselves on fostering a safety culture across the airport,” he added. “We are truly delighted to receive this award which is an endorsement of all our efforts, vigilance and hard work in keeping the airport safe.”

Dublin Airport’s Health and Occupational Safety team reported on a series of projects and successes in its award-winning submission. These included Dublin Airport being one of the first airports in the world to retain the ISO45001 standard for occupational safety; the establishment of a new Permit to Work system for all contractors operating on site at the airport, and a new Safety Hazard Reporting Tool the allows more than 400 audits to be completed and submitted electronically to the team and then reported on.

The awards were judged by an independent panel of experts representing the Health and Safety profession.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Airline Ancillary Revenue Falls to $58.2 billion in 2020, Erasing 5 Years of Annual Gains

Michael FloodNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Lufthansa Group to introduce new menu with regional twist

Michael FloodNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Malta has post COVID plans to work with the trade

Michael FloodNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Ryanair Condemns Tánaiste’s Comments on Christmas Travel

Neil SteedmanNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Amazing Thailand Health & Wellness Virtual Trade Meet

Neil SteedmanNovember 17, 2020
Read More

ACI Europe Reports Passenger Traffic Down by 81%

Neil SteedmanNovember 17, 2020
Read More
Taste of Dublin 7

Spain requires a negative PCR test for all pax from high risk countries

Michael FloodNovember 17, 2020
Read More

COVID Testing Facilities To Open At Dublin Airport

Michael FloodNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Celebrity Cruises Unveils New Luxury Brand Approach: “Aways Included”

Michael FloodNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland