Dublin Airport’s Community Fund to Reopen for Applications

Dublin Airport’s Community Fund will reopen for applications on 1 September. The Fund supports local projects that make a positive contribution to neighbouring communities around Dublin Airport from Santry south of the airport to Rolestown in the north and from Tyrrelstown on the west to Portmarnock on the east.
The €10 million Community Fund was launched in 2017 with an annual investment of €400,000 over 25 years. Support is focussed on areas such as: environment and sustainability, sports and recreation, social inclusion and community development, health and well-being, and culture and heritage.
Above are Peter O’Kelly, Portmarnock Scout Group Leader, and Siobhán O’Donnell,  Head of External Communications, Dublin Airport, at the opening of the climbing wall in the 120th Portmarnock Scouts den, which was part funded by Dublin Airport’s Community Fund.
“We are delighted to invite community groups to apply under this, the fifth round of funding from Dublin Airport’s Community Fund,” said Maura Cassidy, Community Liaison Manager, Dublin Airport. “A total of 48 local community groups shared €276,000 under the fourth round of allocations of the Fund and over €1 million has been invested in community projects since the fund launched in June 2017 improving clubs and facilities in the locality.”

Organisations who received financial support in the fourth round of funding included sports clubs, after school groups, senior citizens initiatives, arts, music and drama societies, multicultural groups and groups for people with disabilities.

Awards from the Community Fund are made by an independent Grant Making Panel, comprising Chairperson Marion Burns, HR Director DCU; General Manager of Castleknock Hotel and Country Club, Guy Thompson; Managing Director of Country Crest, Michael Hoey; daa Chief People Officer, Brian Drain; and Dublin Airport Head of Marketing, Louise Bannon.

The Fund also supports up to 10 students per year from economic disadvantaged backgrounds to enable them to attend Dublin City University via its Access Programme.

Groups applying for funding can find an easy how-to-apply guide along with an application form on the airport’s website HERE.

