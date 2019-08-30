Dublin Airport’s Community Fund to Reopen for Applications

Above are Peter O’Kelly, Portmarnock Scout Group Leader, and Siobhán O’Donnell, Head of External Communications, Dublin Airport, at the opening of the climbing wall in the 120th Portmarnock Scouts den, which was part funded by Dublin Airport’s Community Fund.

Organisations who received financial support in the fourth round of funding included sports clubs, after school groups, senior citizens initiatives, arts, music and drama societies, multicultural groups and groups for people with disabilities.

Awards from the Community Fund are made by an independent Grant Making Panel, comprising Chairperson Marion Burns, HR Director DCU; General Manager of Castleknock Hotel and Country Club, Guy Thompson; Managing Director of Country Crest, Michael Hoey; daa Chief People Officer, Brian Drain; and Dublin Airport Head of Marketing, Louise Bannon.

The Fund also supports up to 10 students per year from economic disadvantaged backgrounds to enable them to attend Dublin City University via its Access Programme.

Groups applying for funding can find an easy how-to-apply guide along with an application form on the airport’s website HERE.