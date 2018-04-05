Dublin Airport Fire Alarm App Wins Top Award

Dublin Airport has won the Innovation in Technology & Systems Award for its Fire Alarm App at the Facilities Management Awards. The app was designed to help Dublin Airport’s Fire Alarm Responders find the location of a fire alarm activation using a graphical map interface so that they can react without delay.

Above are Gavan Farrell, Dublin Airport IT Project Manager; Elaine Roche, IT Relationship Manager; and Keith O’Hanlon, Fire Safety Manager, with the Innovation & Technology Systems Award.

Gavan Farrell said that the project team was delighted to win the award, which recognises the most effective use of a system or technology in Ireland’s Facilities Management sector. “We have approximately 14,000 fire sensors located across both Terminals, so speed is key in pinpointing the source of a fire alarm so that any potential impact on the passenger journey is minimised.”

The Fire Alarm App is the result of a collaboration of work between Dublin Airport’s IT and Operational Safety Departments, its fire safety service provider Masterfire, and mobile application development specialists iGuide.

The Facilities Management Awards recognise and celebrate those involved in the key role of ensuring that businesses achieve their operational objectives. The awards event showcases the positive contribution made by organisations to significantly improve practical applications, communication in strategies and foster innovation in facilities management.