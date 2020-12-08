Dublin Airport’s Platinum Services Wins Two Silver Awards

Dublin Airport’s specialised VIP facility, Platinum Services won two silver awards at the prestigious International Customer Experience Awards.

The airport’s Platinum Services Team was awarded silver in the Customer Services Team of the Year – Customers at the Heart of Everything category, and also in the Business Change & Transformation SME categories category.

The International Customer Experience Awards recognise outstanding customer experience worldwide in a wide range of business areas. Platinum Services was among companies from 46 countries competing in 19 different categories. Category winners included multinational brands such as SAP, Telefonica, and Shell.

“We are absolutely thrilled to win silver in these two categories at these respected international awards as it showcases the tremendous work that the Platinum Services team does for its customers,” said Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison.

“This has been an exceptionally challenging year for all businesses and despite that we have been unrelentingly passionate about putting our customers at the heart of everything we do, and our Platinum Services team takes great pride in delivering an outstanding customer experience every time,” he added.

Platinum Services is a specialised Private Terminal facility that is available 24/7. Located in a discreet area beside Terminal 1 with a dedicated private entrance and car park, customers can relax and avail of a seamless, personalised arrivals and departures service which includes a private check-in and security screening process, a dedicated private suite with complimentary food and beverages, and a chauffeur service to and from the aircraft.

The Customer Experience Team category in the awards acknowledges the team that has identified and responded to an opportunity resulting in a significant impact on the customer experience and the organisation. Platinum Services’ submission focussed on its ethos of putting its customers at the heart of everything it does. The team immediately engaged extensively with its clients to truly understand their concerns in relation to COVID19 resulting in significantly enhanced measures being put in place for their safety and the safety of the team.

The Business Change or Transformation category recognises an organisation that has placed its focus on a particular area of the customer experience which has led to sustainable change or transformation within the company. In this category, Platinum Services showcased how the team responded swiftly to transform its business and offering to customers in response to the challenges and impact of COVID19.

This year’s event, which was held online, celebrated the fantastic work carried out by customer experience professionals all over the world. The level of scrutiny and judging evaluation at these awards is of the highest standard as they are the only customer experience awards where the judges apply for the position. On average, a judge spends one and a half hours assessing each entry. With at least five judges per category, all entries are scrutinised for a minimum of seven and a half hours.

This is Platinum Services’ second win at the International Customer Experience Awards, having previously won silver and bronze awards in 2019 for the Customer Services Team of the Year and Customer Centric Culture.