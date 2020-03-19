Dublin and Cork Airports to Scale Back Passenger Operations

Airline passenger traffic has fallen dramatically in Ireland and across the world as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic. daa said that future passenger operations will be determined by a number of factors, including Ireland’s travel policies in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, airline operations, and the travel policies of the airports’ main overseas markets.

Passenger flights will continue to be facilitated for as long as they continue to operate. Intending passengers should continue to contact their airline in relation to their specific flight.

As a result of this, daa intends to begin shortly to scale back its passenger operations at Dublin and Cork airports, while keeping its runways open to maintain Ireland’s vital supply chain.

“We have a national responsibility to keep our airports open for Ireland’s supply chain and to help ensure that essential flight operations for cargo can continue,” said Dalton Philips, daa Chief Executive. “However, passenger numbers at Dublin and Cork have decreased so rapidly in recent days that we have no choice but to begin to scale back passenger operations at both airports. Dublin and Cork Airports will continue to work with their airline partners to help them to get Irish citizens home to their families and allow passengers from overseas to do the same.”

The company has provided clarity to its staff on pay and employment for the next four weeks. Additional measures may also be taken.

For the next month, staff will be paid their rostered hours but will take one week’s mandatory leave and/or time in lieu. During this period, daa intends to carry out essential maintenance, deep cleaning and the regulatory training that is mandatory for many of its employees.

There will be no pay increases in 2020 and all recruitment has also been frozen.

daa is also examining options to establish a volunteer Employee Task Force that could help the State at this critical time by assisting the HSE, helping with local community efforts or other activities.

Dalton praised staff at Dublin and Cork Airports, who he said had been “fantastic” over recent days. “They have been supporting passengers who are scared and anxious and helping them at this time of global crisis while also keeping our airports open to allow the flow of essential and emergency goods.”