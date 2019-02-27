Dublin, Cork and Ireland West Airports Welcome New Winter Routes

­Dublin, Cork and Ireland West Airports have welcomed a total of 12 new routes between them for winter 2019.

From Dublin Airport, Ryanair will operate a new daily service to Milan Malpensa, and six routes that will begin this summer and continue into the winter schedule. These are a twice-weekly service to Bordeaux, Gothenburg, Kyiv, London Southend and Pisa, and a four-times weekly service to Bournemouth.

“It’s fantastic to see Ryanair’s route network continue to go from strength to strength at Dublin Airport, providing customers with an ever-increasing range of destinations to choose from,” said Vincent Harrison, Managing Director, Dublin Airport. “Today’s announcement means that Ryanair will operate 82 routes from Dublin Airport next winter.”

From Cork Airport, Ryanair has extended its summer services to Alicante, Budapest, Malta and Poznań, twice-weekly for the forthcoming winter season.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director, Cork Airport said: “We are delighted with today’s announcement. The extension of services to Alicante, Budapest, Malta and Poznań means that our customers across the south of Ireland will have even greater choice this coming winter, whether that is for a winter sun getaway, or a European city break. It will also benefit the region as a whole, with inbound visitor potential to key attractions such as the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East.”

From Ireland West Airport, Ryanair will operate a new weekly service to Tenerife every Thursday during next winter season.

Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport, said: “We are delighted to welcome the news that Ryanair will operate a new weekly service to Tenerife during winter 2019/20. This will be a major boost for our winter schedule and will be the second weekly winter service to the sun drenched Canary Islands, in addition to our weekly Lanzarote service with Ryanair. This will come as welcome news to our loyal customers in the West, North West and Midlands regions of Ireland, providing even more choice and low fares to the Canary Islands during the winter season.”