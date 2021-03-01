News

Dublin Hotel Plans Appealed to Watchdog

Plans for two new Dublin hotels – one near St Patrick’s Cathedral, the other on the site of the historic Boland’s Bakery – have been appealed to An Bord Pleanála. The two hotels combined would add nearly 350 new rooms to Dublin.

Read the story here.

