Dublin Port to Restrict the Number of Cruise Ship Visits

From 2021, berth allocations for cruise ships in Dublin Port will be managed in accordance with a new structure

The effect of this new policy will be to restrict the annual number of cruise ships in Dublin Port to about 80 starting in 2021. This is the same level of cruise ship activity in Dublin Port in 2010.

If Dublin Port is to cater for large numbers of cruise ships (in excess of 200) in the future, new berths will have to be constructed at North Wall Quay Extension, adjacent to the Tom Clark Bridge. This will require co-financing and / or long-term financial guarantees from cruise lines.

This requirement for part-funding is set out in Dublin Port’s Master plan 2040.

DPC has commissioned an economic cost benefit analysis from Indecon / Bermello Ajamil. This is due to be completed by mid-year. Based on this analysis, DPC will engage with stakeholders to determine their willingness to support the required investment.

Andy Harmer,said CLIA understands the challenges the Port of Dublin faces, but its decision to reduce their presence in the Irish cruise sector is very disappointing. Ireland is a valued cruise destination and a country which receives a great deal of economic benefit from cruise tourism.