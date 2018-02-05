Dusit International gets off to a strong start in 2018

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s foremost hotel and property development companies, has got off to a strong start this year with success stories at both Dusit Thani Manila hotel in the Philippines, as well as Dusit Thani College in Thailand.

Just one month after re-opening after extensive renovations, including a vibrant new look by

Manila-based designer Manny Samson, the signature Benjarong restaurant at Dusit Thani

Manila was named one of the 14 Hot New Global Restaurants by CNN Travel, placing in a

respectable third place.

“The combination of Thai cuisine with renowned Filipino hospitality looks set to keep Manileños

coming back for more,” wrote CNN correspondent Chris Dwyer for the renowned media outlet.

Meanwhile, in Thailand, Dusit Thani College has been recognised for its international standards

of hospitality education by being the first and only hospitality college in Thailand to receive

WORLDCHEFS Global Culinary Certification.

The college, which offers International Bachelor’s Degree programmes certified by Ecole

hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) at campuses in Bangkok and Pattaya, as well as courses

developed in conjunction with renowned international partners such as Institut Paul Bocuse,

was recognised by WORLDCHEFS not only for its international standards of hospitality

education and training, but also its active contribution to improving culinary standards

worldwide.

“Dusit International is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of its operations, and we are

delighted to be recognised for the quality of our services and our vision to uniquely deliver Thai-

inspired, gracious hospitality to the world,” said Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, Dusit

International. “As we continue to expand the scale and reach of our hotel and hospitality

education operations worldwide, we look forward to having a positive impact through our

mission to exceed expectations – always – as exemplified by our management, staff,

instructors, students, and graduates.”

Dusit International currently operates 27 hotels and resorts with over 60 properties in the

pipeline in key destinations worldwide.

At least eight new hotels are slated to open this year across Bahrain, Bhutan, China,

Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam. In August, Dusit will also open the pioneering Dusit

Hospitality Management College, a unique fully integrated hospitality school and hotel in Manila.